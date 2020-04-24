Dentinger joins Wilson Health Board of Trustees

SIDNEY — Paul Dentinger was appointed to serve an initial three-year term as Wilson Health’s newest trustee.

Dentinger is vice president and chief engineer at Honda of America Mfg., Inc., currently leading the manufacturing technical division with regional responsibilities for all Honda manufacturing operations across North America.

“I am very pleased to have Paul join our Board of Trustees,” said Mark Klosterman, president and CEO of Wilson Health. “I greatly value his experience, insight and counsel and look forward to working with him.”

Active in the local community, Dentinger serves on the board of directors for the Honda of America Foundation and is a past board member of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce.

Dentinger graduated from Tiffin Columbian High School and Ohio Northern University in Ada with a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial technology. He and his family reside in the Anna area.

The following trustees were elected to serve as officers effective April 1, 2020:

• Andy Counts, US Bank – chair

• Chuck Edelen, DDS, Midwest Ohio Dental – vice-chair

• John Deeds, Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister & Shenk – treasurer

• Janice Benanzer, Baumfolder Corp. – secretary

Other board members include: Devon Beer, Freshway Foods; Rudy Keister, Ruese Insurance; Doreen Larson, Edison State Community College; Dr. Robert McDevitt, Wilson Health Medical Group; Tom Milligan, Western Ohio Cut Stone; Dr. Eric Prenger, Wilson Health Medical Group; Tom Sheehan, Emerson Climate Technologies; Marian Spicer, Community Foundation of Shelby County; and Jason Stiver, Ferguson Construction Company.