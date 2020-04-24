Anna seventh grader unexpectedly dies

ANNA – Anna Local Schools is reaching out to students after the unexpected death of a seventh grade student.

Ethan VanHook, 13, the son of Mike and Jodi VanHook, died unexpectedly Thursday at Wilson Health Emergency Room.

“We’re just trying to reach out to the students to assess what potential needs they may have and see what possible help we may be able to give Ethan’s classmates,” Anna Superintendent Andy Bixler said Friday afternoon.

Anna Local Schools contacted parents of seventh grade students on Friday, Bixler said, to inform them of available resources and give them an opportunity to talk to their children. Staff members followed up later in the day and held video conference calls with Ethan’s classmates.

According to Adams Funeral Home, a celebration of life will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.