Shelby County: 3 people are hospitalized

SIDNEY — Three Shelby County residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19, which is down from five on Friday, the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported Monday morning.

According to the information posted by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department during its daily update, there have been 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Twenty-two people have recovered, seven have not, and a man in his 80s has died. Health care workers and first responders account for 27 percent of the positive tests.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two women in their 20s; one man and two women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; three men and three women in their 50s; three men and five women in their 60s; one man and one woman in their 70s; and one man and one woman in their 80s.

Auglaize County has 31 positive cases, with eight hospitalizations and three deaths. Of the 31 cases, 25 are women and six are men.

In Miami County, there are 136 positive cases with 49 hospitalizations. There have been 25 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 75 positive cases as been recorded with 14 hospitalizations. Forty people have recovered from the virus. There have been 13 deaths in the county, the most recent being a man in his 80s who died Saturday.

Logan County has 18 positive cases with three hospitalizations.

During Monday’s update, it was announced the state has 16,325 positive cases. Of those cases, 3,232 have been hospitalized with 978 admitted to the ICU.

There have been 753 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.