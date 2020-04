Fire destroys Anna home

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_DSC_3508.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_DSC_3457.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_DSC_2728.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_DSC_2785.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_DSC_2977.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_DSC_3063.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_DSC_3694.jpg

A fire consumes a house at the intersection of North Linden Avenue and East Walnut Street in Anna around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 27. A pickup truck and another vehicle were also destroyed in the fire. The flames were heaviest on the west side of the house. A garage or shed next to the house burned to the ground. Firefighters from Anna, New Bremen, Van Buren TWP, and Jackson Center responded. Also responding was the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Anna Police.