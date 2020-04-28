125 years

April 28, 1895

The large Palmisano fruit truck went over the embankment on West Michigan Street near the B. & O. railroad this afternoon. No one was injured.

———

A mock convention was held in the assembly room of the court house last evening, under the sponsorship of the Unity Club. A number of Sidney ladies and a few men availed themselves of the privilege of being drilled in parliamentary law and last night’s convention showed what had been accomplished in the past week.

100 years ago

April 28, 1920

A passenger coach, lined with sheet iron and the windows heavily barred and loaded with prisoners passed through here last evening, coupled onto passenger train No. 18 on the Big Four railroad. There were 18 prisoners in the gang which was in charge of six guards. Most of the prisoners were members of the famous Bill Cook gang of outlaws. They were enroute from Oklahoma to the penitentiary at Albany, N.Y. Bill Cook was in the party.

75 years ago

April 28, 1945

Although they were officially listed as “missing in action” for 12 days over China, in a war department report, two Sidney airmen – Sgt. Ivan Ferree and Sgt. Donkelaar – both members of the same Liberator bomber crew, are safe and back on duty at their 14th air corps base. Forced to bail out of their plane on Apr. 2 the two men, were able to make it back.

———

Dr. Clayton Kiracofe was re-elected president of the Sidney Board of Religious Education at the regular April meeting of the board. Edwin Seving was named vice president; Mrs. E.H. Tecklenberg, secretary, and Mrs. Virgil Ward, treasurer.

50 years ago

April 28, 1970

A Sidney and a Shelby County man were among the 26 persons who graduated Friday from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy. They are John C. Tennery of Sidney, who is assigned to the Dayton post and Richard Fogt of Jackson Center assigned to the Bellefontaine post.

25 years ago

April 28, 1995

“Tropical Enchantment” will be the theme of this year’s prom at Sidney High School. Nominated as prom queen candidates are: Lynn Allen, Michele Estepp, Lynn Helman, Cari Beth Hinsch, Emily Kramer, Catherine Liggett, April Schwepe and Kerri Tierno. Named as prom king candidates are: Brad Adkins, Kirk Card, Elton R. Dubois, Bill Miller, Ty Raterman, Eric Schulze, David Valentine and Jeremy Willoughby.

———

ANNA – “Not a Moment Too Soon” is the theme of the Anna High School Prom. There are six candidates for each title of prom king and queen. The royalty will be crowned at 9:30 p.m. The queen candidates are Karin Baumer, Amy Buehler, Rani Freistuhler, Amy Howell, Suzanne McGrath and Sarah Tebbe. The candidates for king include: Adam Boyd, Ryan Christman, Jeremy Kipp, Chad Platfoot, Matt Romanowski and Scott Wenning.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-16.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org