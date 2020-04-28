District plans for end of distance learning

SIDNEY — The end of distance learning for the 2019-20 school year was discussed during the Sidney City Schools Board of Education special meeting held via a YouTube posting Monday afternoon.

superintendent Bob Humble said new assignments for students will end on Thursday, May 14. The following week will be used for students to complete their assignments, for teachers to continue to touch base with students about their assignments and for teachers to attend two professional days via virtual sessions.

“These will be normal student work days,” said Humble, with the last day of classes set for May 21.

Director of Curriculum Brooke Gessler said the teachers will attend two virtual sessions involving the math program on May 12 and May 22.

:So we’re not losing a lot (classroom time),” said President Bob Smith. “Is there a time for teachers to share their knowledge of what worked and what doesn’t since we don’t know what the fall is going to look like?”

Gessler said teachers, both grade-wise and subject, have been meeting on a weekly basis since distance learning began. She said these meetings will continue through the end of the school year.

Humble said the district will continue to provide lunches for its students until May 21. At that time, the city of Sidney’s parks program will begin serving lunches.

“Meals will be served through the last week ending on May 21,” said Humble. “Then the city parks will pick it up after that.”

The second step to place a 7.2 mill emergency tax levy on the Aug. 4 ballot was approved by the board. Because of the extension of the March Primary, the ate of the levy was unknown as of Monday night. In order to place it on the special election in August, steps had to be taken before the levy results are certified in May.

The resolution allowed the board to proceed with the submission of the tax levy to the Shelby County Board of Elections.

The board approved the payment of spring supplemental contracts during the meeting.

“Across the state, districts are all over the board on how to handle spring contracts,” said Treasurer Mike Watkins. “I am for approving payment of the spring contracts. Some of them are paid throughout the year. Some of the coaches had already started spring sports.

“I think it’s in our best interest to go ahead and pay spring supplementals at 100 percent of the budgeted amount,” he said.

Watkins said during the sporting seasons, coaches work more than required with their athletes.

“This is a good jester on our part to honor the contracts,” said Watkins.

He added that only head coaches for the fall season will be hired at an upcoming meeting since it’s not known what the fall season will look like.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicheer@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

