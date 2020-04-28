Jackson Center senior recipient of Lyle B. Wright Scholarship

JACKSON CENTER — Elizabeth Hickey, a senior at Jackson Center Local Schools, is a recipient of the Lyle B. Wright Scholarship through the American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP)’s scholarship programs.

Lyle B. Wright was a strong public power advocate who served on the AMP Board of Trustees from 1979 until his death in 1986. The $3,000 scholarships in this program are awarded to graduating seniors whose household receives electricity from an AMP member utility. Thirty-one students were nominated for the Wright scholarship this year, and five were selected based on their scholastic record, personal achievements and test scores.

Hickey is a graduating senior at Jackson Center High School and plans to attend Rochester University to study psychology. Hickey, the daughter of Eric and Christina Hickey, is a member of the National Honor Society and participated volleyball, track and band.

“It is great to have a strong municipal electric community like Jackson Center as home to one of this year’s scholarship recipients,” AMP President/CEO Jolene Thompson said. “I commend Miss Hickey for her outstanding achievements and wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors.”

The AMP Board of Trustees established the scholarship programs in memory of public power leaders that contributed significantly to the organization and municipal electric systems in the region.

Since 1988, more than $378,000 has been awarded to deserving high school seniors through the AMP scholarship programs. For more information about AMP’s Scholarship Program, visit www.amppartners.org.