Giving seniors their due

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_Grad.jpg

Tyler Sollmann, center, 18, watches Kyle Goubeaux, both of Sidney, place a Lehman Catholic High School graduation sign is his front yard on Monday, April 27. Schools around Shelby County have been placing congratulatory graduation signs in the yards of their seniors to help boost the spirits of the seniors whose last year of high school has been disrupted by the coronavirus. Lehman Catholic High School seniors also got a school flag planted in their yard next to the sign. Walking with Sollmann is his dad, Jeramie Sollmann. Sollmann is also the son of Kara Sollmann.