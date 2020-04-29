Veterinary technology program applications accepted at Edison State

PIQUA – Edison State Community College is accepting program applications for the associate of applied science degree in veterinary technology.

The veterinary technology program at Edison State will train students to work in the field of veterinary medicine as a veterinary technician. Graduates of the program will be prepared to provide care under the supervision of a licensed veterinarian in the areas of animal husbandry, restraint, nursing, surgical preparation and assistance, drug administration, anesthesia, laboratory techniques, dentistry and radiography at private practices, emergency hospitals, specialty offices, research facilities, diagnostic laboratories and zoos. Clinical experience in various facilities, including private practices and emergency medical centers, also will provide students with on-the-job training.

The veterinary technology program at Edison State was established in 2019 to meet the demand of a rapidly growing and continuously evolving field of work.

Labor trends indicate that the veterinary technology career field is growing at a much faster rate than the average for all occupations. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that opportunities in this field are expected to increase by 19 percent from 2018 to 2028, with 130,500 jobs projected nationwide by 2028.

For additional program information or to apply, visit www.edisonohio.edu/programs. A program-specific application must be submitted by May 29 for a fall 2020 start.

For more information about the program, email Veterinary Technology Program Director Elizabeth Bingham at ebingham@edisonohio.edu.

For questions regarding admission, email health science pathway advisers Carin Benning at cbenning@edisonohio.edu or Lornette Dallas at ldallas@edisonohio.edu.