Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy to begin at Edison State

PIQUA – The Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy at Edison State Community College is accepting applications for the 23-week program that will prepare students for a career in law enforcement.

Students of the program will meet for six days each week beginning in July and, upon successful completion, will graduate from the program in December. The curriculum of the program is certified by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission and covers all aspects of law enforcement training including administration, firearms, subject control and investigation.

Completed applications must be received by May 29. Physical assessment tests may be completed on either June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or June 2 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., with the academy running from July 6 to Dec. 19.

For more information or to apply, contact Veronica French via email at vfrench@edisonohio.edu or call 937-778-7865. The program specific application also is available to download at www.edisonohio.edu/programs.