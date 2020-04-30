125 years

April 30, 1895

The impression has become current that Klute’s band disbanded on account of disagreement among the members. Nothing could be farther from the truth. All the relations between the members are cordial and pleasant, and we are requested to say that giving credence to such reports is doing an injustice to the members.

100 years ago

April 30, 1920

On the basis of the unofficial tabulation, Warren G. Harding and James M. Cox are the Republican and Democrat choices respectively, in the Ohio presidential preference primary in Shelby County.

———

Sin Yuan, of Dayton, has purchased the Star restaurant on North Main Avenue. He plans to remodel the place.

75 years ago

April 30, 1945

A Sidney civic association will shortly result from many months of study, research and planning by a committee made up of a cross section of the city, it was announced today, Purpose of the organization will be to advance all civic interest in the city, the leaders stated.

———

Two Orange Township G.I.’s, who reside within a quarter of a mile of each other in civilian life, are members of the Battling 69th division which made the junction in force with the Soviet army announced yesterday. They are: Cpt. Richard Fogt and Pfc. Harold C. Doak.

50 years ago

April 30, 1970

Members of the Sidney Optimist Club elected new officers at a meeting Tuesday. Elected as president for the 1970-71 year beginning in October was Lee Elsass, a two-term club vice president. Named to the two vice president spots were Lloyd Shoemaker and Karl Bemus. Three new directors elected by the membership include Rev. Harold Stockman, Jim Deam and Boyd Marcum. Carryover board members are George Brockman, Paul Borders and Gene Eggleston.

25 years ago

April 30, 1995

BOTKINS – Steven Miller, former superintendent of Russia Schools, was hired Thursday as the new superintendent of the Botkins School District. Miller will replace James Degen, who is retiring. Miller is currently superintendent of the Logan County Schools and will leave Aug. 1 after one year in that post.

———

A glass bottle exploded during a science demonstration at Sidney High School Friday afternoon, injuring 22 students, including some elementary pupils on a field trip. By late afternoon Friday, all the injured students had been treated and released at Wilson Memorial Hospital, according to a hospital spokesman. The children were treated for cuts and abrasions and minor burns.

———

Students and faculty at Longfellow Elementary School took a break from classes Wednesday afternoon to attend a ceremony dedicating a blue spruce tree planted in memory of Mark Brown and Aaron Brown and their father, Mark R. Brown, of Sidney, who were killed in an automobile accident in Miami County on Nov. 25, 1994.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

