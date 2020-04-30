Shelby County remains at 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases

SIDNEY — No new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Shelby County since April 22, but three Shelby County residents remain hospitalized with the disease as of Thursday.

According to the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department, there have been 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Twenty-two people have recovered, seven have not, and a man in his 80s has died. Three Shelby County residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19.

Health care workers and first responders account for 27 percent of the positive tests in Shelby County.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two women in their 20s; one man and two women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; three men and three women in their 50s; three men and five women in their 60s; one man and one woman in their 70s; and one man and one woman in their 80s.

Auglaize County has 32 positive cases, with eight hospitalizations and three deaths. Nineteen people have recovered. Of the 32 cases, 25 are women and seven are men.

In Miami County, there are 139 positive cases with 49 hospitalizations. There have been 27 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 76 positive cases have been recorded with 14 hospitalizations. Forty people have recovered from the virus. There have been 14 deaths in the county.

Logan County has 18 positive cases with three hospitalizations.

During Thursday’s update, it was announced Ohio has 18,027 positive cases of COVID-19 with cases in all of the state’s 88 counties. Of those cases, 3,533 have been hospitalized with 1,035 admitted to the ICU. There have been 975 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.