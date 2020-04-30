Police log

WEDNESDAY

-7:26 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police received a report of the theft of a silver Honda Accord containing a birth certificate, Social Security card and an ID.

-4:54 p.m.: violate protection order. Police received a report a protection order was violated.

-10:25 a.m.: counterfeiting. A fake $20 bill was reported received at Taco Bell on Michigan Street.

-9:29 a.m.: theft. The theft of cash was reported at an apartment at 728 Countryside Lane.

TUESDAY

-8:11 p.m.: violate protection order. Police received a report a protection order was violated.

-6:13 p.m.: domestic violence. Ashley M. Hickman, 31, 214 Grove St., was issued a summons for domestic violence charges.

-2:27 p.m.: theft. A black box containing personal paperwork was reported stolen in the unit block of South Vandemark Road.

MONDAY

-9:32 p.m.:criminal trespass. Dakia D. Welch, 30, 827 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. H.

Crashes

Jalen Alexander Hudgens, 18, 2775 Kristy Way, was arrested for OVI and cited for leaving the scene of a crash and failure to control after a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 2:39 a.m.

Hudgens was traveling northbound on Miami Avenue when he failed to maintain control and struck a parked unoccupied blue 2001 Ford Ranger that is owned by Betty J. Miracle, 1048 N. Miami Ave. The force of the collision caused the Ranger to be pushed into a parked unoccupied tan 2002 Pontiac Grand AM, which Miracle also owns. Hudgens then fled the scene. A witness gave police information that led them to Hudgens who was later charged.

Both of Miracle’s vehicles were towed from the scene by Rose’s Towing due to extensive damage to each.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.