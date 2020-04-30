A safely distanced meeting

VFW Auxiliary 4239 prepares to hold a meeting in the parking lot of the Sidney American Legion on Tuesday, April 28. Standing, left, is the VFW Auxiliary Secretary Julie Music and standing behind a folding table is the VFW Auxiliary President Marsha Jones, both of Sidney. The group came together to elect officers, install them and conduct other business. The meeting was held outside so the members could sit 6 feet apart to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.