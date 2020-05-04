How to give hope to millions of Americans impacted byCOVID-19

SIDNEY – On Tuesday, May 5, The Salvation Army and Candace Cameron Bure are asking people to join the Fight for Good by providing hope and help to those impacted by the coronavirus. For millions of Americans experiencing urgent need, The Salvation Army is their first stop for help.

In response to this pandemic, The Salvation Army in Sidney, serving Shelby County, has been providing food pantry services through pick-up and delivery, baby items, medical necessities, personal hygiene items, and cloth face masks for those who are at risk or have compromised immune systems. With increased demand for aid expected to continue over the coming weeks, months, and potentially years, ongoing public support will be needed to ensure basic necessities are fulfilled with compassion and dignity.

Although this is an unprecedented time in America’s history, facing stark realities is not new for The Salvation Army. Throughout its 153-year ministry, it has delivered programming rooted in hope, which is a critical component to overcoming adversity. Serving more than 1,419 people across Shelby County a year, the organization helps families living in poverty battle everyday enemies – today, these enemies are exponentially magnified.

“The COVID-19 pandemic had challenged The Salvation Army to amend its services” said Capt. Samantha Lockard. “We have been blessed with limited financial assistance to help supply necessities to Shelby County. This has allowed us to purchase medical necessities, baby items, as well as supplies to make cloth face masks.”

The Greatest Need, Now

“During these uncertain times, the reality of food insecurity has become even more evident” said Lockard. “We have seen a 300% increase in the number of families we are serving through the Food Pantry. We have also added services in an effort to help Shelby County through these tough times.”

A $25 gift of hope will ensure Americans in need have access to 10 meals, immediately. A $25 monthly gift will help provide meals during months when food insecurity is already great. To donate, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.

The Greatest Hope, Now

If you’re unable to make a monetary donation or would like to do more on Giving Tuesday Now, The Salvation Army in Sidney, serving Shelby County, encourages us to share hope, together. The goal is to bring our nation together in sending comforting thoughts to those who are struggling, praying for those serving on the front lines, and directing messages of hope to those in need. There are three ways to get involved:

• Visit The Salvation Army Sidney on Facebook @SidneyTSA or Instagram @thesalvationarmy_sidneyoh to post a comment, or simply share your message of hope and encouragement by tagging #10MinutesOfHope and #GivingTuedsayNow.

On May 5, join the Fight for Good Ambassador – actress, executive producer and New York Times best-selling author Candace Cameron Bure – as she calls for messages of hope on her social media channels.

On May 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET, take 10 minutes out of your day for hope:

• Read positive stories with your family

• Share thoughts or prayers for those in need

• Watch The Salvation Army’s Facebook Live video (@SalvationArmyUSA) for spiritual guidance

If you live in Shelby County and you need assistance, please call The Salvation Army in Sidney Monday through Friday from 9am to 3pm at 937-492-8412. Due to a higher than normal call volume, you may need to leave a message.

If you or someone you know needs hope, call the Hope Hotline at 1-844-458-HOPE (4673), open from [9 a.m. to 1 a.m. ET, or visit www.salvationarmyusa.org to find your local Salvation Army.