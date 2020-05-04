Posted on by

Sidney Drive-In gets new look

The Sidney Auto-Vue Drive-In has been busy. The concession stand has gotten a new look with red and yellow stripes on a white background. A row of lights has also been added just under the countertop. Some of the fences and posts outside have also gotten new paint. The bathrooms were also repainted with a new look. The Sidney Auto-Vue Drive-In operators are tentatively planning on opening this summer.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

