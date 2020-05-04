Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-1:54 p.m.: drugs. Deputies received a report of the smell of chemicals and drugs in the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

SUNDAY

-2:20 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies investigated a threat report at 10970 Commanche Drive in Washington Township.

SATURDAY

-11:55 p.m.: assist unit. Deputies responded to assist another unit at Oakridge Drive at Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township.

-6:24 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies investigated a harassment report at 10360 Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-5:29 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to the report trash was thrown on the caller’s property at 18340 Wones Road in Jackson Township.

-1:14 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a roll-over crash in the 7000 block of Houston Road in Washington Township.

FRIDAY

-9:17 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report a new transport vehicle’s windshield was cracked at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-4:48 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to the report trash was dumped at 2795 Kaiser Road in Cynthian Township.

-9:14 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of a trespassing in the woods in the 18700 block of McCloskey School Road in Green Township.

-3:14 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to a report people were shooting guns in the 200 block of South Lindsey Road in Turtle Creek Township.

Village log

SATURDAY

-9:19 p.m.: assist other unit. Jackson Center Police assisted Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office at 110 Redbud Circle in Jackson Township with an incident.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-9:29 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 200 block of Oakwood Drive in McLean Township.

SUNDAY

-9:56 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 18300 block of McCloskey School Road in Green Township.

-12:30 p.m.: fire. Quincy Fire responded to 21626 State Route 706 on the report a propane tank was kicked over near a lawnmower in Perry Township.

SATURDAY

-8:15 p.m.: fire. New Knoxville Fire responded to 8240 Botkins Road on the report of a miscellaneous fire in Van Buren Township.

FRIDAY

-9:50 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of North Linden Street.

-12:30 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire responded to the 19000 block of state Route 274 on the report of a large fire in front of Air Stream in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

