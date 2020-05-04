Land Bank receives additional Neighborhood Initiative Program funding

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. received $32,774.90 from the Neighborhood Initiative Program for the demolition at 227-231 S. Miami Ave. in Sidney, Director Doug Ahlers reported.

The $32,774.90 payment was from funds that weren’t used by other Land Banks across Ohio and thus became available to entities on a waiting list. Shelby County’s Land Bank has received $1,094,699.31 from the Neighborhood Initiative Program.

The Shelby County Land Bank has acquired 85 units, 71 of which have been demolished and 10 of which have been sold. In the past month it has acquired a property on Main Street in Jackson Center and a property at 406 N. Miami Ave. in Sidney.

The Land Bank also has several properties in various stages of foreclosure. Properties in foreclosure include a property owned by Nicole Trudell at 751 state Route 589 in Maplewood, a property owned by Viola Ralston in Plattsville, a property owned by Gary Waters at 326 W. Park St. in Sidney, a property owned by Richard Dulaney at 16999 County Road 25A in Botkins, a property owned by Dickie King at 310 Enterprise Ave. in Sidney, a property owned by Barbara Schloss at 304 High St. in Port Jefferson and a property owned by Larkin Davis at 212 Sophia Ave. in Sidney.

The Land Bank’s May meeting was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach this writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

