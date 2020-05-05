Shelby County COVID-19 patient released from hospital

SIDNEY — A Shelby County resident who is battling COVID-19 has been released from the hospital, the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department announced Tuesday.

According to the information posted by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department during its daily update, there have been 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Twenty-two people have recovered, seven have not, and a man in his 80s has died. Two Shelby County residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19.

Health care workers and first responders account for 27 percent of the positive tests in Shelby County.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two women in their 20s; one man and two women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; three men and three women in their 50s; three men and five women in their 60s; one man and one woman in their 70s; and one man and one woman in their 80s.

Auglaize County has 36 positive cases, with eight hospitalizations and three deaths. Nineteen people have recovered. Of the 36 cases, 28 are women and eight are men.

In Miami County, there are 144 positive cases with 49 hospitalizations. There have been 27 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 77 positive cases have been recorded with 14 hospitalizations. Forty-seven people have recovered from the virus. There have been 14 deaths in the county.

Logan County has 19 positive cases with three hospitalizations.

During Tuesday’s update, it was announced Ohio has 20,969 positive cases of COVID-19 with cases in all of the state’s 88 counties. Of those cases, 3,956 have been hospitalized with 1,123 admitted to the ICU. There have been 1,1135 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.