Brainly announces Online Educator of the Year awards

PHOENIX, Arizx. ⏤ The coronavirus pandemic has forced students and educators to adapt, essentially overnight, to the new reality of distance learning and instruction from afar. Teachers are facing the Herculean challenge of creating engaging, interactive online lesson plans, motivating kids to stay focused, and ensuring every student receives the help they need.

In response to their efforts, Brainly, the world’s largest online learning community of students and parents, has launched the Online Educator of the Year Award to recognize and honor educators who have enacted inclusive solutions for students to finish out the school year at home. The scholarship is in partnership with DonorsChoose, Codecademy, and ClassTag.

Now through May 8th, current U.S. middle school and high school students (ages 13 and up) can nominate and vote for their favorite educators three categories: Academic Teachers, Administrators, and Extracurricular Instructors.

The winning educators will each receive $1,000 towards classroom resources through their partners at DonorsChoose, as well as a featured post on Brainly.com and a one-year Brainly Plus subscription. All students have to do to nominate a teacher is write a four to five sentence response to the question: “How has an educator been exceptional in your transition to remote learning?” As an added incentive, the students who nominate the winning educators will also receive a Samsung Galaxy Tablet, a Codecademy Pro student scholarship, and a one-year Brainly Plus subscription.

For more information about Brainly’s Online Educator of the Year Award and details on how to nominate and vote for an educator, visit https://brainly.com/educator.