Honoring New Bremen Class of 2020

New Bremen High School graduation parade held

New Bremen senior Brooke Dicke waves from the top of a Jeep while taking part in a parade through New Bremen in honor of the New Bremen class of 2020.

New Bremen senior Hannah Kramer waves while taking part in a parade through New Bremen on Wednesday, May 6, in honor of the New Bremen class of 2020. Kramer will be attending The Ohio State University.

New Bremen senior Devon Thieman takes part in a parade through New Bremen on Wednesday, May 6, in honor of the New Bremen class of 2020. Thieman is on the New Bremen High School golf team.

New Bremen senior Logan Suchland takes part in a parade through New Bremen on Wednesday, May 6, in honor of the New Bremen class of 2020. Logan Suchland is on the New Bremen High School basketball team.

