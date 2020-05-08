125 Years

May 8, 1895

The 56th annual session of the Grand Encampment of the I.O.O.F. in Ohio is being held at New Philadelphia. Hudson Gartley, of this city, grand high priest, is in attendance. An effort will be made to secure the next annual session for Sidney. Several other towns are making a spirited effort to secure the next session.

———

Frank Hunter has been elected president of the Tawawa Fishing and Boating club. Louis Kah, Jr., has been named vice president; A.O. Marshall, secretary; and J.C. Cummins, treasurer. They will serve for this year.

100 Years

May 8, 1920

Mayor H.K. Forsyth today issued a proclamation, designating the week of May 10th for a general cleanup of the city, and calling upon all residents to join in making Sidney a safer and more desirable place in which to live. He said the city’s service department is prepared to render what assistance it can in the project.

———

E.V. Wallace. state fair manager, today announced the state allowance to county fairs had been increased from $1,500 to $2,000 to insure them against loss in revenue from “immoral shows and lottery devises” which are under ban.

75 Years

May 8, 1945

Although ABSIE (American Broadcasting Station in Europe, operated by the OWI) declared the Germans have surrendered unconditionally, President Truman at a press conference at 2:10 p.m. said there will be no V-E Day announcement in this country until such an announcement can be made simultaneously in London and Moscow. The British Ministry of Information reported in London this evening that tomorrow will be treated as V-E Day.

———

The formal program of thanksgiving and prayer service that will mark Sidney’s observance of V-E Day was announced this morning by Robert Kaser, chairman of the committee in charge of this portion of the program. The speaking program, in which bands and patriotic organizations take part, will be held on the west side of the square at 9 p.m., the day designated as V-E Day.

50 Years

May 8, 1970

Christine Schultz, native of Germany, was naturalized at U.S. District Court, Dayton, Thursday, April 30, and voted in her first American election Tuesday.

Mrs. Schultz, resident of Berlin until May of 1959, met her husband Daniel while he was on duty in Germany from 1956 to 1958. She arrived in Shelby County in 1959 and lived in Anna until May of 1968 when the couple moved to a new home on Millcreek road. The new citizen took her papers and American flag with her to the polling place, “just in case anyone had any questions,” she said.

———

COLUMBUS – Mrs. Viola Armstrong, Wapakoneta, mother of moonwalker Neil Armstrong, was named Ohio Mother of the Year here Tuesday by the Ohio Mother’s Committee, Inc.

Mrs. Armstrong received word of the award in New York where she is attending the National Mother’s Conference.

25 Years

May 8, 1995

Former Lehman High Scool head football coach and athletic director Bob Heil will be among the first inductees into the Piqua Athletic Hall of Fame.

Over 40 athletes, coaches, officials and administrators were nominated to receive induction, the selections committee chose only six.

Honored along with Heil will be George “Tubby” Wilson, a well-known and still active high school football and basketball official and umpire; Piqua grads Craig Clemons and Dave Gallagher, who went on to play pro football, semi-pro football; and basketball player James Ginn; and former Piqua coach and AD George Wertz.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/05/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-4.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org