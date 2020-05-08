Police log

THURSDAY

-11:03 p.m.: criminal damaging. A window, valued at $250, was reported damaged at 303 N. West Ave.

-9:01 p.m.: telephone harassment. Police received a harassment report in which nude pictures were sent to the victim via Facebook.

-8:32 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-6:15 p.m.: identity theft. Police are investigating an identity theft report in the 100 block of East Pinehurst Street.

-4:22 p.m.: theft. The theft of 88 Valium pills and 86 Elavil pills were reported in the 200 block of Doorley Road.

-9:49 a.m.: possession of drugs. A juvenile was arrested for the possession of drugs.

-8:03 a.m.: warrant. Lucas Edward Schutte, 38, 435 W. Parkwood St., was arrested on a warrant.

WEDNESDAY

-12:13 p.m.: burglary. Police received a burglary report at 220 S. Wilkinson Ave. which allegedly an individual entered the residence through a window and had an altercation with the victim.

-9:32 a.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported at 1913 Fair Oaks Drive.

MONDAY

-10:04 p.m.: criminal damaging. A window was reported damaged at 105 N. Walnut Ave.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:12 to 3:03 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two calls.

-7:21 a.m. to 8:41 p.m: medical. Crews responded to nine calls; one call was cancelled en route.

WEDNESDAY

–5:38 to 7:47 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

TUESDAY

-3:40 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to a gas leak.

–3:51 to 4:16 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two calls.

-9:20 a.m. water search. Crews searched the river for a man who fell in the water after an accident on the river.

-3:52 a.m. to 8:20 p.m: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

