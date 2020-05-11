Bridge, tree work set

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Highway Department will have County Road 25A closed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, and Wednesday, May 13, between Miami-Shelby East Road and Kirkwood Road for bridge and tree work.

Crews will be removing several trees an performing ditch work in anticipation of an upcoming bridge replacement on County Road 25A later this summer. There will be posted detour routes for both northbound and southbound traffic for the two days.

County Road 25A will be reopened to traffic at 4 p.m. each day.