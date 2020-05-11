Confessional still open

A walk up confessional facing South Main Avenue was open for business at Holy Angels Catholic Church on Saturday, May 9. Holy Angels Catholic Church has pushed its confessional up to the door to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Ohio Catholic churches have been given the go ahead by the Archdiocese of Cincinnati to reopen for public Mass on Monday, May 25. Ohio Catholic churches will be required by the Archdiocese of Cincinnati to take a number of safety steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when they reopen. Holy Angels Catholic Church has been closed to public Masses since late March. Holy Angels Catholic Church has not been live streaming Mass but directing congregants to watch Masses that are live streamed by the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.