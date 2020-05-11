A quiet stroll

Joe Martino, of Sidney, takes his daily stroll through Graceland Cemetery with help from a walking stick on Friday, May 8. Martino said “It’s a nice place to walk. They don’t bother me and I don’t bother them.” Martino was wearing the camouflage hat he purchased while stationed in Vietnam from 1962-63. Martino retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1975. In 2000 he moved from Dayton to his first wife’s family home in Sidney located near the cemetery where he continues to live. Martino’s first wife, Mary Lou Martino is buried in Graceland Cemetery.