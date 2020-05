BOTKINS — People say senior year is stressful, but it probably hasn’t been as stressful as this year.

All in the span of one month I lost my internship, contact with my classmates, and any form of physical support. But because of this I’ve grown a lot closer with the people that matter to me the most.

Even though I never really got a “senior experience” I still got to spend way more time with my family and friends than any other senior has ever gotten and that’s irreplaceable.

