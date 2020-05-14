Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County awards scholarships

SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County awarded two $500 scholarships to seniors in Shelby County.

Rachel Sailor, daughter of Rick and Tina Sailor, of Jackson Center, received a $500 scholarship. Sailor, a 2020 Jackson Center High School graduate, plans to use the funds to pursue a degree at Rhoades State Community College, majoring in dental hygiene and possibly photography.

“Being a Big Buddy is truly one of the most enjoyable things that I have ever done, and a very easy way to give back to the community and country,” Sailor said.

Other activities that she is involved in include FCCLA, Vacation Bible School, Mission trips, Dorothy Love, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership, Alpha Center, and Jackson Center Community Days.

Caleb Baughman, son of Zach and Nicole Gannen of Anna, also received a $500 scholarship. Baughman is a 2020 graduate from Anna High School and plans to use the funds at the University of Cincinnati while majoring in Biomedical Engineering.

“Being a Big Buddy has given me so many opportunities and experiences over the last two years, and although I was only able to share a few of my experiences here, I am grateful to the program and especially to my littles who helped me to grow as a person and become the person I am today,” Baughman said.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters agency has community based matches where Big Mentors and Little Mentee matches meet with each other twice a month for outings, which are planned around the volunteer and littles own schedules. The goal of the community-based program is to match a local child with an adult mentor, who can serve as a positive role model, and expose the child to enhancing and uplifting activities. Currently the agency is still virtually matching and has a waitlist for children waiting for a Big Brother or Sister in the program. For anyone interested in becoming a mentor, call 937-547-9622 or 937-492-7611 or visit www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.