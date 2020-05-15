125 Years

May 15, 1895

Members of council at their meeting last night deferred until an adjourned meeting next Monday evening, the selection of a fire chief, assistant chief, engineer and driver for the ensuring year. Fire Chief Kendall reported to council that 15 alarms were answered during the past year. Fire loss amounted to $13,180, with insurance in the amount of $6,000.

———

The committee on the Fourth of July celebration organized at a meeting held yesterday afternoon. Louis Pfaadt was chosen chairman, and E.C. Amos, secretary. A finance committee of John Steinle, W.J. Kinstle, J.B. Wurstner and William Collins was named to secure additional funds.

100 Years

May 15, 1920

Harold L. Christman, who has been associated with the Sidney Electric Co. for the past two years, has resigned and accepted a position as chief district meter inspector and at present will be located at Albion, Pa.

75 Years

May 15 1945

Almost 100 members for the new Sidney Civic association had been signed up this morning, according to reports reaching Cecil Quellhorst, membership campaign chairman. A goal of 300 members had been set by the committee. Assisting Quellhorst in the membership campaign are: Dr. Clayton Kiracofe, C.F. Zimmerman, and R.G. Berg.

———

Rev. John W. Meister, of Old Third Presbyterian Church, Steubenville, O., was extended a unanimous call to fill the pulpit of the First Presbyterian Church here, at a congregational meeting held sunday morning following the regular worship service. A graduate of Princeton Theological Seminary, Rev. Meister has served the Steubenville church for the past four years.

50 Years

May 15, 1970

The Shelby county Republican Party underwent a major revamping at the top at Wednesday night’s reorganization meeting. As earlier rumored, long-time GOP chairman Robert R. Oldham stepped aside and was replaced by Robert Glick. “I think I’ve had it (chairmanship) long enough,” said Oldham. “It’s time to get someone new.”

The 31 Republican central committeemen who attended the meeting also elected Fred Linker, county recorder, as the party’s new secretary, and re-elected Louis Werst as treasurer.

———

A Houston area native, William L. Flinn, has been selected by student and faculty committee at the Madison campus, University of Wisconsin, as recipient of the Outstanding Undergraduate Teacher award.

25 Years

May 15, 1995

WASHINGTON (AP) – It would be crazy to allow retirees in the next century to go on Medicare two years before they will be able to draw Social Security, a key Republican lawmaker says.

Rep. Bill Thomas, R-Calif., chairman of the House Ways and Means health subcommittee, said the country should “face the demographics squarely” and raise the eligibility age for Medicare to that of Social Security.

Congress voted in 1983 to raise the normal retirement age in the next century to help keep Social Security on an even keel.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

