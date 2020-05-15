Teen makes court appearance

SIDNEY — A 15-year-old boy who has been charged with murder made his first appearance in Shelby County Juvenile Court Friday afternoon.

The juvenile appeared in court with his attorney Mark Wieczorek, of Cincinnati. Both listened as Judge Jeffrey J. Beigel read an amended charge for the case. The juvenile is being charged as a delinquent juvenile who purposely caused the death of another 15-year-old male by stabbing him to death. The prosecutor’s office has requested the case be transferred to adult court — Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Beigel told the juvenile he was there to make sure the juvenile had received the complaint against him; knew the potential penalties in both the juvenile and common pleas court; to review the transfer to adult court; and to make sure the juvenile knew his rights.

The judge said if the case stays in juvenile court, the teen could be sentenced to the Ohio Department of Youth Services until he is 21 years old; be placed on probation; and lose his right to have a driver’s license, have access to the internet and be fined $2,000 and court costs.

In adult court he would face a felony murder charge.

Beigel said the decision to transfer the juvenile to adult court is solely the juvenile court’s responsibility.

In order for the juvenile to be transferred to adult court, Beigel said certain standards must be met. They include:

• Be 14 years of age or older;

• There’s probable cause the juvenile committed the offense.

• The juvenile is not amendable to juvenile court rehabilitation and shows there’s a safety concern to the community.

If the case is transferred to adult court, the juvenile could face 15 years to life in prison; five years of probation once he gets out of prison; and $20,000 in fines and court costs.

Beigel reviewed the teen’s rights, who responded he understood each right read to him.

Beigel said he met with the counsel involved in the case before the hearing. A probable cause hearing will be held May 29 at 11 a.m.

Beigel ordered the juvenile have no contact with the victim’s family and that he should remain in juvenile detention.

“These are very serious charges,” said Beigel. “You pose a risk to yourself and others. There’s also a flight risk.”

Beigel entered a “denial” on behalf of the juvenile, stating he wouldn’t allow the juvenile to enter a plea to the charge.

In court were the juvenile’s parents and the victims’s parents and sister.

According to the Sidney Police Department, the teen is accused of the stabbing death of Cody Powers, 15, of Sidney, on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The suspect was upset over an alleged text that was sent to his girlfriend, which he termed “disrespectful.” The teen went to the Dingman Street residence, along with three others, to challenge the victim and an acquaintance of the victim to a fight.

Powers sustained a serious knife would to his stomach area. He was transported to Wilson Health and then transferred to Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, where he passed away.

As a result of the incident the 15-year-old suspect was charged with one count of murder. The youth suspect was transported to West Central Juvenile Detention Facility in Troy.

A teen accused of murder walks away after appearing before Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Jeffrey J. Beigel on Friday, May 15. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/05/web1_SDN051620Murder-1.jpg A teen accused of murder walks away after appearing before Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Jeffrey J. Beigel on Friday, May 15. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

