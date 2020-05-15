Police log

THURSDAY

-11:47 p.m.: theft. The theft of a laptop computer was reported at an apartment at 2325 Collins Drive.

-5:53 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police responded to a report a bike, valued at $150, was stolen in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-4:47 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of two Titans Lowboy paint sprayers, valued at $900, was reported in the 1000 block of North Miami Avenue.

-3:17 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of the theft a 37-inch Vizio TV, valued at $250, a DVD player, valued at $150, two leather jackets, valued at $250, and four pairs of Nike shoes, valued at $300, in the 300 block of East Court Street.

WEDNESDAY

-9:18 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-7:11 p.m.: theft. The theft of a wallet containing credit cards and a driver’s license was reported at Menard’s on North Lester Avenue.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:51 to 7:08 a.m: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-3:40 p.m.: assist. Firefighters responded to assist Sidney Police.

–8:45 a.m. to 11:41 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.