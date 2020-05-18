Showing they care
Cars, horns, balloons and smiling faces were the order of evening as a caravan of approximately 50 cars filed by 9700 Cisco Road on Friday, May 15 to surprise Melissa Bowers and wish her a happy retirement. Bowers taught 2nd grade at Hardin-Houston Schools for 35 years. Melissa is joined by her husband Greg Bowers.
Cars, horns, balloons and smiling faces were the order of evening as a caravan of approximately 50 cars filed by 9700 Cisco Rd Friday, May 15 to surprise Melissa Bowers and wish her a happy retirement. Mrs. Bowers taught 2nd grade at Hardin-Houston Schools for 35 years.