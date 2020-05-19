125 Years

May 19, 1895

The Democratic Central committee met this afternoon and organized by electing John Loughlin, chairman, and Chris Burkhart, secretary. The following were named to the executive committee: R.B. Dill, Hugh Doorley, J.E. Way, D.F. Clement, John Loughlin, F.C. Cummins, G.A. Marshall, T.J. Johnston, J.L. Neiderkorn, George Pfaadt, and J.F. Ailes.

———

The Korn Brothers at Montra shipped a car load of walnut lumber to German this week.

100 Years

May 19, 1920

A meeting of the directors and officers of the proposed Sidney Industrial league was held in the assembly room of the court house last evening with 10 teams represented. It is expected the season will open on June 5. Lakeside park will be used for some of the games and it is the idea of the committee to get the Julia Lamb field in shape so some games can be played there.

———

A warning was issued today by the police department to the effect that the practice of cutting and defacing church bulletin boards must be stopped. The department plans to keep a close watch and in event of apprehension the offender will be dealt with severely.

———

Skirts are going down this fall but not in price. That was the opinion voiced at the convention of the National Cloak and Suit Manufacturers’ Association being held in Cleveland this week.

75 Years

May 19, 1945

The Shelby County Saddle Club, Inc. completed its re-organization at a meeting last evening in the assembly room of the court house. G.C. Oakley was named president; Harold DeVelvis, vice president; A.J. Sherman, secretary, and James Rhoades, treasurer. Serving with the officers on the board of directors are Emerson Deem, Floyd Higgins, Melvin Graver, Harry Stang, T.C. Hussey.

———

O.C. Pence, 429 Jefferson street, has purchased all of the upholstery material and equipment of the late Alex Lewis and is now prepared to handle all this type of work.

———

The charred and battered hulk of the U.S.S. Franklin, aircraft carrier, afloat in Brooklyn Navy Yard today, gave lie to the Japanese claim of having sunk her last March off Japan.

50 Years

May 19, 1970

VERSAILLES – The FTA of Versailles High School honored their sponsor, Mrs. Mildred Newlin and presented her a pin after school Wednesday. The occasion was the retiring of Mrs. Newlin after 31 years of teaching.

On Wednesday evening, the VEA honored Mrs. Newlin at a dinner and presented her with a money treat as a token of regard for years of service.

———

The Rev. James Gebhart was the guest speaker at the May meeting of the Welcome Wagon Club.

Mrs. Paul Gahagan was named president of the group for the coming year. Other officers include Mrs. Gary Shuchat, first vice president; Mrs. Ralph Stamford, second vice president; Mrs. Mario Lopresti, secretary; Mrs. John Toncray, treasurer, and Mrs. Robert King, historian.

Jerry Knoop gained two awards on the basis of a high 192 average, and a tremendous series of 697. And both Louis Reier and Max Aiken shared the top game for the recent league season, with 289 each.

25 Years

May 19, 1995

ANNA – Anna Elementary School has been named the recipient of the Recycle, Ohio! Award represented by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Recycling and Litter Prevention.

Fifth-grade teacher Randy Locker and three fifth grade students – Nina Locker, Rebekah Billing and Rita Riddle – represented the school during an awards ceremony in April at the Holiday Inn Crowne Plaza in Columbus. The ceremony was held during the second annual “Take Pride, Ohio!” luncheon held by the state agency.

Recycle, Ohio! awards honor programs in the state that divert recyclable materials from the waste stream, showcase successful community recycling programs and highlight programs that promote the value and purchase of recycled-content items.

The local school won in the Youth Recycling Program category of Recycle, Ohio! awards.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

