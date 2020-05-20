Board approves audit

SIDNEY — The audit of the March 17 Primary Election was approved Wednesday morning during a special meeting of the Shelby County Board of Elections.

Precincts which were audited were 10 (Sidney 4th Ward A), 16 (Cynthian West) and 21 (Green Township) for a total of 534 ballots. More than 450 ballots were required for the audit.

Director Pam Kerrigan reported a ballot was discovered while they were preparing for the audit It was discovered the ballot hadn’t been counted in Precinct 16.

“The ballot had been validated, it just didn’t get included in the count,” said Kerrigan. “This shows the audit process works.”

The board accepted the ballot that was discovered and amended the final results. The amended results will be sent to the Secretary of State’s office.

During the audit, the teams counted the results for the presidential race on the Democratic ballots, , sheriff’s race and Sidney City Schools levy. Results were 100% in agreement with the certified results.

The board decided to change the polling location for Clinton Township for the August special election and November Primary from Amos Chapel at Ohio Living Dorothy Love to the Shelby County Fairgrounds. the change was made because it is uncertain whether restrictions will be lifted from COVID-19 concerning assisted living and nursing home facilities.

Letters will be send to the 600 registered voters in Clinton Township informing them of the change in polling location for the two elections this year.

The board also authorized the allocation of voting equipment to the 20 precincts involving the Sidney City Schools levy. Only registered voters who reside in the school district will be voting that day.

Following an executive session, the board accepted a bid from Westerheide Construction for a security project involving the building where the board of elections is located. The bid received was for was for $37,800. The board has received a federal grant for $20,500 which will be used toward the project.

They will be presenting the project to the Shelby County Commissioners Thursday and asking the commissioners to pay the additional funds needed for the project.

The board approved bills to be submitted for audit.

A second executive session was held to discuss personnel items. No action was taken.

The board’s next meeting will be Monday, June 15, at 10 a.m.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.