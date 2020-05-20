Local students participate in virtual youth summit

SIDNEY — Two members of the Shelby & Darke County Big Buddies program had the opportunity to participate in the Virtual Strong Youth Strong Communities Youth Summit featuring Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Caleb Baughman, of Anna, and Chloe Graber, of Sidney were among several students who were able to participate in the summit, which will air live on the Pro Football Hall of Fame Facebook page on Friday, May 22 at 10 a.m. The program is hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and sponsored by Buckeye Health Plan.

Gov. DeWine will encourage youth to demonstrate leadership in the face of challenges such as the COVID-19 crisis. He will participate in live question and answer session with Cincinnati Bengals Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz. Other guests include Hall of Famers Darrell Green and Aeneas Williams, along with former UNC Women’s basketball player, Iman McFarland. They will share real life experiences in overcoming challenges in the face of adversity. Students will have the opportunity to share comments and questions with their peers. Under State social distancing guidelines, organizers changed from a live event to a virtual format so that students would not miss out on this experience.

“The coronavirus has temporarily changed the way we live. Our efforts to keep everyone healthy and safe has meant the cancellation’s of traditional school celebrations and events,” Gov. DeWine said. “But we want to ensure students would still have the opportunity to participate in this Summit, to connect with professional athletes who can provide advice and inspiration on how to become youth leaders.”

The event can be accessed via the Pro Football Hall of Fame Facebook.