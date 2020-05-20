Parades held for residents

Danielle Morey, right, of Wapakoneta, yells "hello" to her mother, Sandy Morey during a parade of cars held for health care residents at Ohio Living Dorothy Love on Wednesday, May 20. Four parades were held for four different groups on Wednesday. A Shelby County Sheriff's cruiser lead each parade.
Joyce Hicks, seated far left, blows kisses to her son Bill Crist, as he drives by during a parade of cars held for health care residents at Ohio Living Dorothy Love on Wednesday, May 20. Four parades were held for four different groups on Wednesday. A Shelby County Sheriff’s cruiser lead each parade.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Parades held for resdidents
