Virtual graduation planned for New Knoxville

NEW KNOXVILLE — A virtual graduation ceremony for the New Knoxville High School Class of 2020 will be released Sunday afternoon, May 24, at 2 p-.m. The walk through diploma ceremoney will be available on the school website, through Principal Jenny Fledderjohann’s twitter feed, and on the school’s Facebook page/

The class valedictorian os Trent Lehman, son of Jerry and Cindy Lehman. The salutatorian is Carly Fledderjohann, daughter of Kort and Jenny Fledderjohann.

Supeerintendent Kim Waterman, Trent Lehman and Carly Fledderjohann will be speaking at the ceremony.

The class flower is the carnation. The class motto is “You get to decide the legacy that you leave.”

Members of the New Knoxville High School Class of 2020 are Owen Michael Carroll, Carly Rae Fledderjohann, Joah Ory Francis Fullenkamp, Samantha LeeAnn Halfacre, Noah Andrew Hoelscher, Megan Nicole Jurosic, Noah William Eric Katterheinrich, Abbigail Elaine Kaup, Caleb Edward Lageman, Jacklyn Kristine Leffel, Trent Mitchell Lehman, Leeann Marie Magoto, Richard Dalton Meeks, Taylor Renee Neuman, Andrew Joseph Poppe, Thomas Joseph Poppe, Nathan Earl Quigley, Jakob Vincent Rollins, Aaron Richard Schafer Jr., Mercedes Lynn Schafer and Dylan Michael Steinke.