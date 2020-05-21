Sidney-Shelby County YMCA to reopen facilities

SIDNEY – After closing its facilities on March 17 due to Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order surrounding the spread of COVID-19, the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will reopen on Tuesday, May 26.

The reopening will be conducted in a safe and responsible manner with the guidance of state and local health departments and by implementing best practices consistent with Y facilities throughout the country.

“The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA has served the Sidney and Shelby County community for more than 52 years, during which we have made it through many challenging times together, none perhaps as impactful for our community and our Y as this COVID crisis,” CEO Ed Thomas said. “We are thrilled to begin reopening our facilities, welcoming back our members and the community, and getting back to what we do best – helping everyone reach their full potential.”

In preparation for reopening facilities, the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA has spent significant time and effort cleaning and sanitizing every area of the building to meet the highest standards for hygiene and safety. The Y also has implemented new policies and procedures to facilitate ongoing cleaning/sanitation and social distancing practices on a daily basis.

“When we closed our facilities in March, we did so to protect the health and well-being of all our staff, volunteers, members and participants,” Thomas said. “As we now reopen our facilities, we do so with that same commitment to keeping everyone who enters our doors safe.”

According to Thomas, for everyone’s safety and protection, masks will be required for staff and recommended for all members. Members and staff will be required to enter through door number two (located to the right of the main entrance), have their temperatures taken and sanitize their hands prior to proceeding to their destination in the facility. Members also are required to bring their membership card to streamline the check-in process and sign an updated waiver prior to their return to the facility.

Members ages 13 and younger must always be accompanied by an adult at this time. Appropriate social distancing also will be maintained within the facility.

“We recognize that some of these requirements will be an inconvenience, but we hope that the more we can keep everyone safe, the sooner we can get back to operating without these restrictions,” Thomas said.

The following areas will be open and available for members:

• Wellness center and functional training room

• Virtual group exercise classes via Facebook Live

• West gym

• Schauer gym

• Pickleball courts

• Racquetball court

• Indoor track

• Limited youth classes and leagues

Some areas will have restrictions. A re-opening document is on the Y’s website, www.sidney-ymca.org.

The child development center and the pool (for lap swim only, with reservations) will both reopen starting June 1. In addition, T-ball and martial arts will be offered, along with virtual progressive gymnastics classes. Details can be found on the Y’s website. More information about additional classes, programs and other areas of the facility reopening will be shared in the near future.

“We are so excited to reopen our facilities to our community in a safe and responsible way. We look forward to when our Y will be fully open and operating as we continue to serve our community through this pandemic and beyond,” Thomas said. “We are so incredibly grateful to our staff, volunteers, members and donors who have worked together throughout these challenging times.”

The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA serves the community by providing more than $250,000 in financial aid each year to those who can’t afford to pay full price for Y programs. With the current economic challenges due to COVID-19, the Y has decided to streamline this process and increase the financial aid offered to potential members and program participants.

For more information about reopening guidelines, membership renewal and reactivation, financial aid and program registration, visit www.sidney-ymca.org or call 937-492-9134.