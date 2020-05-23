125 Years

May 23, 1895

The Republicans of Shelby county met in delegate convention in the assembly room of the court house this afternoon. The room was crowded to its utmost capacity. At the ward primaries last night the selection of delegates to the county convention was hotly contested in all wards. The uprising was directed toward William Binkley who for years has rode foot, horse and wagon over his party in this county. The Antis won an easy victory in all cases, demonstrating that they were well organized.

100 Years

May 23, 1920

Truant Officer Shinn has taken several parents and children before the probate court recently for the purpose of compelling the children to attend school. All parents are responsible for the prompt and regular attendance of their children at school during the entire term. Shinn expects to make more arrests if the requirements are not complied with.

The recital given at the school auditorium last evening by Elizabeth Farmer Daniels, dramatic soprano, assisted by Prof. J.C. Lemons, and under the auspices of the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, was a splendid recital in every way.

Abe Chickering holds the record as a fisherman. Yesterday with a few friends he drove to the reservoir. Although he refuses to say what he used, Abe went out and caught 38 fish.

75 Years

May 23, 1945

Announcement was made last night at the regular drill for Co. K. Ohio State Guard, that Capt. Frank Marshall would receive his discharge from the service on June 1. The company will be under command of 1st Lt. Clyde Millhoff until a new commanding officer is named. Marshall has been associated with the State Guard for four years and for the past year has served as commanding officer.

50 years

May 23, 1970

Lehman High School – honoring the late Msgr. Edward Lehman who served the Sidney parish 34 years – is the name selected for the consolidated Sidney Holy Angels-Piqua Catholic high schools.

The board of education for the consolidated school approved the new name Thursday night. Father Monnin said, after it was recommended by a vote of the student bodies of the two schools.

“The name of the new school pays adequate tribute to Msgr. Lehman who was the man who provided the leadership in making the (Holy Angels) high school facility a reality beyond even his own dream,” said Monnin.

Marking the 100th anniversary of the completion of the first school house in Anna, residents of the school district will observe the occasion Sunday afternoon with an open house at the high school. It was in 1869 that the first school in Anna was erected at a cost of $800 at the intersection of the present Main street and County Road 25A.

DETROIT – Leonard Woodcock today was named president of the United auto workers to succeed the late Walter Pl. Reuther and lead the union’s 700,000 auto industry members into contract negotiations this summer.

25 Years

May 23, 1995

WASHINGTON (AP) – In a giant step for the Republican revolution, the House was poised to bless a balanced budget plan, brushing aside Democratic complaints it would impose a terrible cost for the elderly on Medicare and for others reliant on social programs.

“No more smoke and mirrors, no more funny accounting, no more spending away our nation’s future,” New York Republican Rep. Susan Molinari said. She was among numerous lawmakers to argue the merits of the GOP measure in a daylong debate.

Countered Rep. Karen McCarthy, D-MO, “I will not be party to a balanced budget formula which gives tax breaks to those most advantaged while slashing the programs of our parents – the seniors.”

The GOP plan to erase deficits by 2002 would dramatically change the face of government, eliminating hundreds of federal programs, cutting others and turning still more over to the states.

In all, it relies on $1.4 trillion in savings over seven years.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

