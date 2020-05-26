Piqua Public Library to offer curbside service

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library will be offering curbside service starting Monday, June 1. Curbside hours will be Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Patrons can request items by calling the Library at 937-773-6753 or by visiting their online catalog at piqualibrary.org.

Library staff will collect items, place them in a bag, and notify the patron that their items are ready. Only items from the Piqua Public Library will be available and there will be a limit of 20 items per card.

To pick up books, patrons will enter the parking lot behind the library building and pull up to the double yellow doors. Patrons will open their trunk and then return to their car. Library staff will bring items out and place them in the trunk.

Library staff will not be handling any return items. Patrons are to use the book drop.