BEREA, Ky. – More than 730 Berea College students were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list.

Students named to the dean’s list achieve a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours. For the spring 2020 term, the number of credits was reduced to three in light of the campus closure due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Elizabeth Bremke and Erin Bremke, both of Anna, were among the Berea College students named to the dean’s list.