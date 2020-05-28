Police log

WEDNESDAY

-5:53 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police received a report of the theft of a white Samsung cellphone in the 200 block of East North Street.

-11:50 a.m.: theft — without consent. Police received a report of the theft of a Black & Decker 18-volt cordless drill, valued at $150, in the 200 block of South Main Avenue.

-4:45 a.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report a vehicle window was damaged on a blue 1995 Dodge truck in the 800 block of Spruce Avenue. The damage is set at $200.

TUESDAY

-7:08 p.m.: criminal trespass. A warrant was issued after police investigated a criminal trespassing report and that an entry door was damaged at 326 N. Ohio Avenue. The damage is set at $250.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-3:21 a.m. to 2:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

WEDNESDAY

-9:21 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

-6:46 to 8:26 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-12:20 a.m. to 5:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls; one is for mutual aid.

TUESDAY

-noon: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

-7:35 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

-8:21 a.m. to 9:33 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.