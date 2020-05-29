Alzheimer’s Association chapter to honor local heroes

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is launching a new campaign to recognize everyday heroes in the community.

The Local Heroes Campaign, which launches June 1, allows the public to nominate groups or businesses, who through their profession or by volunteering, have made a difference by helping people during this COVID-19 pandemic. Those “Local Heroes” will raise awareness and funds to support Alzheimer’s “Heroes” — caregivers who everyday provide unpaid care for their family member with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia.

Karen Carter, vice president for Development for the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter, said the campaign is a great way to elevate and put a light on the work and sacrifice Alzheimer’s caregivers give every day. In the Miami Valley, 90,000 individuals act as caregivers.

“I had the opportunity to stand on the stage at our Dayton Walk to End Alzheimer’s last October and was overwhelmed by the view, over 3,000 colored flower pinwheels filling DayAir Ballpark with a garden of hope. Alzheimer’s caregivers are truly heroes every day as they care for their loved ones, often in isolation and while working full-time jobs. The Local Heroes campaign allows us to come together to honor those community heroes who have impacted our lives during the pandemic and raise funds to allow continued programs and support for these caregivers,” Carter said.

The campaign runs from June 1 to June 30. Each Local Hero is asked to mobilize his or her community in an effort to raise money for care and support for local Alzheimer’s caregivers.

The Association is looking for nominations in Beavercreek, Centerville, Dayton, Kettering, Miamisburg and Springboro. Carter said that these communities were selected for the first campaign in June and more communities will be honored in July.

Nominations for Local Heroes will be open from June 1 to June 7. To nominate a Local Hero, go to https://www.alz.org/dayton/events/local-heroes.