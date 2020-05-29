New Bremen looking for new band director

NEW BREMEN – Following an emergency executive session of the New Bremen Board of Education Wednesday evening, May 27, it was announced that the search would begin for a new band director.

Superintendent Jason Schrader said that the board had accepted the resignation of Ryan Starcher, who served for two years as band director for grades 5 to 12.

Schrader said the board agreed to meet on an emergency basis because they wanted to move ahead in the search for a new band director. The next regularly-scheduled board of education meeting was later in June which would have delayed posting of the job by almost a month.

The superintendent also said the position would be posted on the New Bremen School District website in the near future.

During his two-year tenure, Starcher said he was most proud of keeping up the tradition of the marching band. He added although the COVID-19 pandemic had shut down competition this year, the band had achieved a superior rating in 2019 state competition.

He also said he really appreciated the support he got from faculty, staff and parents as he got his feet on the ground in New Bremen.

Starcher said he will be searching for a new position in the Columbus area. He said he is following his girlfriend who has attained her dream job of elementary speech and language teacher.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

