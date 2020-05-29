Right to Life, Salvation Army awarded grants

SIDNEY — The 2020 Recovery Fund has awarded two grants to local organizations supporting residents during the economic downturn.

Right to Life of Shelby County received a $3,000 grant to provide diapers, wipes, formula and related baby supplies to families in need. Recently, requests have tripled from normal levels due to parents experiencing lay-offs and reduced work hours.

The Sidney Salvation Army received $1,500 for a commercial freezer to replace a broken one. The local citadel has also recently seen a dramatic increase in requests for food and used the freezer to store meat given to qualifying residents.

To date, the 2020 Recovery Fund has awarded $31,700 to seven local charities who are assisting residents during the COVID-19 outbreak and economic struggles. The Fund was established by a collaboration of the Community Foundation of Shelby County and Shelby County United Way.

More than $77,000 has been given to build the fund. Additional gifts are welcome and may be sent by mailing a check payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with 2020 Recovery Fund written on the memo line or by credit card online at commfoun.com. The United Way’s Text to Give platform is accepting gifts from those who text ‘Shelby’ to 40403.

An online grant application is available to Shelby County charities, churches or governmental entities strictly to provide assistance to residents for things such as food, shelter, healthcare or needs resulting from the economic downturn. The grant application is available on the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com. Submitted applications are reviewed weekly.

The fund only gives to organizations, but individuals needing help are encouraged to call 211 for assistance. Shelby County United Way sponsors 211 to connect residents with local resources for their specific needs.