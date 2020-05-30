Protest held on courtsquare

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/05/web1_DSC_8812.jpg

A group of 5 people protest the death of George Floyd by holding up signs at the intersection of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 30. The protesters held signs that said, inequality, police misconduct, all lives matter, no more and stand and be heard. Protests have spread across the country after the death of Floyd who died after being restrained with a knee on his neck by a Minneapolis police officer. The police were called on a report of George Floyd using a phony $20 bill. Protesters believe there was a racial element to the death because Floyd was African American and the police officer that pinned his neck was white.