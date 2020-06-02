Crash caused by drivers attempting to pass tractor

Two drivers suffered minor injuries in a crash Tuesday evening when they both attempted to pass a tractor and other vehicles on state Route 29. According to Sgt. Joel Howell of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a red Ford Mustang was travelling southbound on state Route 29 and attempting to pass a line of cars following a tractor. A gray Chevrolet pickup, travelling southbound on state Route 29, also attempted to pass the line of vehicles and was read-ended by the Mustang. The pickup then drove into a field near the Wenger Road intersection. Both drivers suffered minor injuries but refused transport to the hospital. Along with the Sheriff’s Office, Fort Loramie Community Fire Company and Fort Loramie Rescue Squad also responded to the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

