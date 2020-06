NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Michael Toal, of Sidney, and Erin Luft, of Yorkshire, achieved the dean’s list at Belmont University for the spring 2020 semester.

Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).