NEW BREMEN — Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen will be holding a car parade on Tuesday, June 16, at 6:30 p.m.

The start up will be held at 6 p.m. on Schweitermans Street, behind Pizza Hut. Only one car is permitted per resident and those wishing to participate are asked to register and can do so by contacting 419-977-2711 ext. 1205 or mluedeke@elmwoodcommunities.com. Parade participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles.