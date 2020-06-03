Alzheimer’s Association to host two virtual programs

DAYTON — Miami Valley residents will have an opportunity to ask questions to a neurologist and hear how organizations like the Area Agency on Aging can help with aging issues during two special virtual presentations.

On Monday, June 8, the Alzheimer’s Association will host a virtual panel “Community Resources During COVID-19.” The event will feature representatives from The Area Agency on Aging, Eldercare Connections and Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. Panelists will discuss specific considerations for caregivers when making decisions about care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or other dementias during this time. The event is from noon to 1 p.m.

On Tuesday, June 16, the Association will offer an “Alzheimer’s & Dementia Q&A” with Dr. Kenneth Pugar from the Dayton Center for Neurological Disorders. Pugar is Founder and President of the Dayton Center for Neurological Disorders. He is a nationally recognized neurologist who has helped develop DCND into one of the largest private neurology practices in Ohio.

During the June 16 session, which is from 4 to 5 p.m., Pugar will talk about Alzheimer’s and dementia then answer questions from the audience. Both programs are free and open to the public and will be presented via webinar. To register for either program, call 800-272-3900 or go to alz.org/Dayton/helping_you.